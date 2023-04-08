Investments in UP will create 1 crore jobs for youth: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said one crore youths of the state will get employment in the next three years through investment proposals received at the recently held Global Investors Summit.



He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a rural mini-stadium at Bholaram Maskara Inter College in Sahjanwa here, which will be built at a cost of Rs 10.43 crore. The stadium will have a multi-sports complex, athletics track and an audience gallery.

Adityanath said investments to be made in the Sahjanwa assembly constituency and other places will also enable the youths to get jobs near their native places.

“The government will also distribute two crore tablets and smartphones to students across the state in degree colleges,” he said. “Besides, several new technical and other institutes are being built to prepare the state’s youth for the job market. A polytechnic institute will be built here also. Atal Residential School being built here will be inaugurated soon,” Adityanath said. With the kind of development taking place in the state and the potential of its youth, Uttar Pradesh is on the way to become the number one state of the country, he said.

Adityanath said the government is aggressively pursuing its development agenda, while dealing sternly with anti-social elements threatening the state’s security.

“Businessmen and industrialists must have the freedom and security to run their businesses and plants. Because, on one hand, they promote growth in the state and on the other, they provide employment to the youth,” he said.

About the mini-stadium, Adityanath said it would nurture sporting talent in rural areas of Sahjanwa and Gorakhpur. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of ‘Khelo India’ in 2014. Today, the slogan has become a reality. India is winning medals in Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games. Uttar Pradesh is also winning medals in these mega sporting events, because of commendable work done by the UP Youth Welfare Department and the Basic Education Department,” the chief minister said.