Investments in MP will yield superior returns, CM Yadav assures industrialists in Bengaluru

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the state’s vast investment potential in various sectors, including IT, renewable energy, tourism, healthcare, education, MSMEs, and food processing, during an interactive session held in Bengaluru on Thursday. He pointed out that Madhya Pradesh leads the nation in agriculture, boasting the highest growth rate in wheat procurement and pulses production.



Addressing industrialists at the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh: Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities’, CM Yadav underlined the state’s commitment to providing comprehensive support, guidance, and incentives to businesses. He stressed that Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to ensuring balanced progress across all sectors, creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and industries to thrive.

The session in Bengaluru was part of the road-to-GIS-25 initiative, which is scheduled to take place on February 7-8 in Bhopal. CM Yadav opened the event with a screening of the ‘Advantage MP’ film, showcasing the state’s favourable industrial environment and potential for growth. Prominent figures such as Manipal Group chairman Mohandas Pai, Greenco Group chairman Anil Chalamasetty, and LAPP India chief operating and technology officer Shiva Venkataramani were present at the event.

During his speech, CM Yadav highlighted that India’s global identity today reflects its entrepreneurship, intelligence, imagination, and business acumen. The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for India’s emergence as one of the world’s top five economies, leveraging the country’s vast resources and intellectual capacity. He acknowledged the significant contributions of industrialists in this achievement and expressed confidence in Madhya Pradesh’s future as a major centre of industrial activity in India.

The event witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with four major organisations: the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, TiE Global, the Electronic Industries Association of India, and the Association of Geo-Spatial Industries. These agreements, alongside investment proposals from 11 companies including LAPP India, AGI Glass Pack, and Coca-Cola, are expected to bring investments worth approximately Rs 3,200 crore into sectors such as electrical manufacturing, food processing, metals, textiles, packaging, and IT.

In a roundtable meeting with industrialists from the IT, ITES, and ESDM sectors, Yadav pledged full support from the state government for establishing and developing Global Capability Centres in Madhya Pradesh. He assured investors that cities across the state would be equipped with infrastructure and facilities on par with tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, fostering a favourable ecosystem for business growth. Representatives from companies such as Infosys, NASSCOM, Cognizant, and TCS expressed their interest in establishing units in Madhya Pradesh.

Industry leaders like Shiv Venkataramani of LAPP, who has been operating a cable manufacturing industry in Rajgarh since 2012, and Mohandas Pai, a prominent figure in the IT, education, and finance sectors, shared their positive experiences. They praised the state’s industry-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce. On Wednesday, CM Yadav visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru, where he invited the company to set up an aerospace or defence unit in Madhya Pradesh.