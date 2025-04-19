‘Invest UP’ offices to be set up in 3 metro cities

Lucknow: In a strategic push towards transforming Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to establish Invest UP offices in three of India’s major metro cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The initiative is part of the state’s larger vision to enhance investor outreach, streamline investment processes, and showcase its “progressive” industrial policies and achievements.

The planned offices will serve as dedicated hubs to facilitate direct communication with potential investors, resolve their queries in real time, and promote UP’s investor-friendly environment. By creating a strong on-ground presence in these key economic centres, the government aims to build an accessible and responsive support network for businesses considering investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary leadership, Uttar Pradesh is on the path of becoming a strong economic force while also playing a key role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047. The state government’s recent decision to set up Invest UP offices in major Indian cities will be a major step toward turning the state into an investment hub.

In a recent high-level meeting, the Chief Minister said that the goal of opening Invest UP offices in different cities is to promote investment in the state. These offices will help solve investors’ problems and introduce them to the state’s business-friendly environment.

“Our government will make every effort to ensure that investors see UP as a top investment destination,” he said.

The Invest UP office in New Delhi will act as a strong link with the central government, foreign embassies, industry bodies, and investors. The Mumbai office will connect the state with financial institutions, multinational companies, and private investors. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru office will focus on attracting technology companies, startups, and innovation-based investors.

These offices will not only encourage investment but also help grow knowledge-based industries in the state. Due to consistent efforts by the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh is now counted among the top investment destinations in India.