Inventory may unfold mystery of Banke Bihari temple’s treasury

Mathura: The mystery surrounding the treasury (toshakhana) of Shri Banke Bihari Temple, opened in 1971, may finally be solved once the original inventory is traced.

Efforts have begun at the committee level to locate the old inventory, and the committee’s chairman will seek explanations from the temple’s office bearers and manager during the meeting scheduled for October 29.

Following the High-Powered Committee’s order to open the toshakhana, a two-day search operation was conducted under the supervision of the Civil Judge (Junior Division) beginning on Dhanteras.

The operation revealed gold and silver sticks, gemstones, a silver umbrella, and some old utensils.

The findings led to renewed controversy among the temple’s office bearers, who questioned the disappearance of certain valuables.