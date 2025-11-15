Introspection, voices of course correction within Congress

New Delhi: As the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan suffered a humiliating defeat in the Bihar elections on Friday, calls for introspection and course correction started emerging from the Opposition Bloc, with some criticising the concentration of power in a few hands.

Congress stalwart late Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel alleged that the party’s failures are a result of giving power in the hands

of leaders who are totally disconnected from the ground reality.

In a post on X, she said it is time to look within and accept reality. She asked how long the loyal party workers have to wait to witness success.

The NDA is set to sweep the Bihar Assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 of 243 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the face of the ruling alliance through the poll battle in the highly sensitive political state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was formerly with the Congress, urged Opposition leaders to speak to the women of the country.

“Dear Opposition Leaders. Unsolicited advice. Speak to the women of the country. An alternative cannot be without them. Thank you,” she said in a post on X.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD, Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.

“No excuses, No blame game, No introspection, it’s time to look within and accept reality,” Mumtaz Patel said.