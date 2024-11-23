Int’l Gita Mahotsav to take place from Nov 28 to Dec 15 in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: The International Gita Mahotsav 2024 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on the sacred land of Dharmakshetra - Kurukshetra, a site of profound significance in Indian culture and the birthplace of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced during a press conference on Friday.

The festival will showcase a divine confluence of spirituality, culture, and art. The grand event will take place from November 28 to December 15, running continuously for 18 days, during which the timeless message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be shared with all of humanity, he said.

Chief Minister Saini said that the solution to every problem can be found in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. He said that this sacred granth has inspired many of the world’s leading thinkers, and it is “our duty to ensure its teachings reach every home and individual”.

He said that this year, the United Republic of Tanzania will be the partner country for the International Gita Mahotsav, while Odisha will be the partner state. Tanzania also participated as a partner country in the International Surajkund Crafts Fair held in February. He highlighted that Indian diaspora in Tanzania actively organize recitations of the Shri Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The presence of numerous Hindu temples in Tanzania fosters a connection between Indian culture and the country.

He also said that Odisha boasts significant pilgrimage sites such as Jagannath Puri, the Konark Sun Temple, and the Lingaraj and Mukteshwar Temples in Bhubaneswar, all of which are sources of pride for Sanatan culture. People can see a glimpse of this rich heritage at the Mahotsav.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has a long-standing relationship with Tanzania, with delegations from Haryana visiting the country twice, comprising industrialists, farmers, and representatives from various trades.

He said that Tanzania serves as a gateway to Africa and that the two regions share deep economic and social ties. He said that the International Gita Mahotsav will enhance the partnership between the two countries. Saini stated that the International Gita Mahotsav has achieved immense success and popularity over the past eight years, since year 2016. Lakhs of people from India and abroad attend the Mahotsav. Last year, approximately 45 to 50 lakh people participated, and a similar turnout is expected this year.