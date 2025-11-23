Int’l Gita Mahotsav: Rajnath to unveil Haryana Pavilion on Nov 24

Chandigarh: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Haryana Pavilion at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on November 24, officials said on Saturday.

The next day, on Novermber 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the Maha Aarti at the sacred site, marking the festival’s biggest event this year.

The International Gita Mahotsav, which began on November 15, has already seen a surge in attendance, and authorities expect the footfall to cross 70 lakh visitors over the course of the celebrations.

With support from the Ministry of External Affairs, the festival is also being commemorated in 50 countries, reflecting its growing global reach. Madhya Pradesh has been named the partner state for this edition.

A three-day International Gita Seminar will also begin on November 24 at Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan of Kurukshetra University, bringing together scholars and spiritual leaders for discussions on the scripture’s significance.

To prepare for the high-profile events, Kurukshetra city is being adorned with lights and thematic decorations inspired by the Mahabharata.

A large-scale cleanliness campaign has also been launched across the city.

On November 25, Prime Minister Modi will attend a special ceremony at Jyotisar to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A sprawling pandal spread across 155 acres has been set up for the occasion, with an estimated 1.5 lakh devotees expected to participate.

City landmarks, major intersections and temples are being specially illuminated as the spiritual and cultural celebration enters its peak this weekend, a government spokesperson said.