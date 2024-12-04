Int’l Gita Mahotsav: Panchayats to take part in ‘Deepotsav’

Chandigarh: The International Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated at 48 Kos pilgrimages on the land of the Mahabharata in Haryana, during which various programmes will be organised to connect the youth with the universality of the Bhagavad Gita.

During the event, ‘Gita Vani’ will be heard at all 182 pilgrimages of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind districts. Also, a Swachhata Abhiyan will be conducted at the pilgrimages along with ‘Gita Paath’.

The ‘Gita Paath’ will be organised for elders and women. There will also be original presentations of Haryanvi culture through Haryanvi songs and the theme of these songs will be on topics related to the life of Lord Krishna.

A ‘Deepotsav’ will also be organised on December 11 at all the pilgrimage places of 48 Kos. At the Deepotsav, Gram Panchayats will participate and the people’s representatives will be the guests on the occasion. Invitations are being sent to representatives of Block Samitis, District Councils and other bodies to take part in these events, a government spokesperson has said.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri will perform during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on December 11, officials have said.

The popular actress of yesteryears also released a video clip announcing her participation in the festival, the government statement said, adding that Seshadri and her troupe will perform a play on Draupadi based on the Mahabharata on December 11.