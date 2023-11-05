‘I’ntl community should enforce immediate ceasefire in Palestine’

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the leaders of the “free world” of financing the “genocide” of thousands in Palestine and demanded that the international community should enforce an immediate ceasefire there.



Without naming Israel or specifying any country of the free world, she described the situation as horrific and said that around 10,000 civilians have been massacred.

“It is horrific and shameful beyond words that almost 10,000 civilians of which nearly 5000 are children have been massacred, whole family lines have been finished off, hospitals and ambulances have been bombed, refugee camps targeted and yet the so-called leaders of the ‘free’ world continue to finance and support the genocide in Palestine,” she said in a post on X.

“A ceasefire is the very least step that should be immediately enforced by the international community or it will have no moral authority left,” the Congress leader also said.

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory’s Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.

Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region.