Interrogation of Reasi terror attack accused points towards Pak-based LeT handlers: NIA

New Delhi: The NIA's interrogation of an arrested accused in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi last month has pointed towards the role of Pakistan-based handlers of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said on Tuesday.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured on June 9 when terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge in Reasi. NIA officials said at least three terrorists could have been involved in the attack on the bus. Interrogation of Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din has revealed that he provided shelter, logistics and food to the terrorists, they said.

Khan also helped terrorists in conducting a recce of the area and even accompanied them, the officials said, adding the terrorists involved in the attack stayed with Khan on at least three occasions since June 1.

Based on details provided by Khan, the NIA on June 30, searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and their overground workers.

Khan's interrogation has also pointed towards the role of two Pakistan-based LeT commanders -- Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt and Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi -- who might have acted as the attackers' handlers, the official said. This aspect is being further verified, the official added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the case on June 15 orders from the Union Home Ministry.