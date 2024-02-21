Internet suspension in Manipur’s Churachandpur extended

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the district, following violence over an action taken against a policeman.



A home department order, issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, said: “The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services and services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district.”

Mobile service providers are also directed to ensure compliance with the order, it said.

The government had first imposed a temporary suspension on internet services on February 16.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces after a mob barged into a government complex, housing the offices of the superintendent of police and deputy commissioner, torched vehicles and ransacked properties on February 15, following the suspension of a

head constable.

The policeman was seen with gunmen in a purported video.

Amid ethnic violence, the number of students appearing for Class 12 state board examinations in Manipur this year has dropped by around 5,000 to over 31,000, an official said on Wednesday.

Last year, more than 36,000 students appeared for the Council of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams (COHSEM) across 120 centres in the state, he said.

Around 31,000 students are appearing for the council’s examinations from Wednesday across 111 centres, he said.

This year’s examinations were originally scheduled to be conducted at 114 centres but three schools - one each in Kakching, Imphal East and Chakpikarong - have been removed from the list as a result of the “prevailing situation in outlying areas of hills and valley districts,” he said.

Of the 111 centres, 75 are in six valley districts and the remaining 36 are in the hills, Singh said.