Internet suspension extended for 5 more days in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The Manipur government has extended Internet suspension including mobile data services in Churachandpur district for another five days till March 2 in “view of the prevailing law and order situation” in the district.

A Home Department order issued on Sunday evening said the “state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of Internet services, mobile data services and Internet services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district till March 2. Mobile service providers were also directed to ensure compliance of the order, it stated.

The state government on February 16 ordered temporary suspension of Internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after a mob entered the district office complexes of the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner and engaged in vandalism and torched government properties.

Two persons were killed in a clash with security forces when a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a head constable after a purported video of him with armed miscreants went viral on social media.

The Manipur Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives during search operations at two villages in Churachandpur district.

Security forces seized four firearms, one improvised long-range heavy mortar and ammunition on Saturday from the outskirts of D Haolenjang village, a police statement said.

Fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 1,200 were also seized from there, it said.

During another search operation, a police team recovered 10 guns, eight gelatin sticks and ammunition from Moljang village in Churachandpur, the statement issued by the police control room said.

In a separate operation, three persons were arrested from Keisampat junction in Imphal West district after two SLR rifles were seized from their possession, an officer said.

A case has been registered against them, and the investigation is underway, he said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.