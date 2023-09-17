Internet suspended again in Nuh

Nuh (Haryana): A court on Sunday extended by two days the police remand of Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district.



Meanwhile, the state government has again ordered suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the district till Tuesday midnight.

Khan's remand was extended by two more days in connection with an FIR registered at the Nagina police station, officials said. The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh, was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan. The charges in that FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion.

Police had, on Friday, secured a two-day remand of Khan after he was produced before a court here.

During his remand, police took custody of Khan's mobile phone and laptop and reviewed his social media accounts for evidence. After producing him before the chief judicial magistrate-cum-duty magistrate on Sunday, police sought a five-day remand of Khan for questioning him in connection with three more cases lodged over the Nuh violence.

The court extended the Congress MLA's police remand by two more days.

"We have taken the accused MLA again on two days' remand after he was produced in the court and further probe is underway," police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said.

Meanwhile, in an order issued in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said mobile internet and bulk SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) have been suspended "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc., on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities".

The mobile internet and bulk SMS services shall remain suspended in Nuh from 6 pm of September 17 till 11:59 pm of September 19, according to the order. Hours after Khan was arrested, the Haryana government had ordered suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh for two days on Friday.

The fresh order was "issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 17 (1800 hrs) to September 19 (2359 hrs)".

Earlier, police in Nuh had said the violence had occurred at mainly three to four places in the district. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya said during the investigation into the incidents of violence that took place around the Barkali Chowk in Nagina, some accused were interrogated and "the MLA's name came to the fore".

On the charges against the Congress legislator, he said, "In the acts of vandalism and arson that took place at Nagina's Barkali Chowk, he is accused of provoking people and inciting violence."

Asked if any such evidence had come to the fore that pointed to Khan's involvement in a larger conspiracy behind the communal violence, the SP said, "From the details that have emerged so far, his involvement was there." Several people were injured in the Barkali Chowk violence, while government vehicles, including those belonging to police, were damaged and an oil mill was set on fire, the SP said.