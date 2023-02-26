Internet services suspended in Haryana’s Nuh for 3 days

Chandigarh: Two days after a large number of people from Muslim community held protest at Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh seeking justice for the families of Junaid and Nasir whose charred dead bodies were recovered from a vehicle near Loharu in Bhiwani, the Haryana government, on Sunday issued a temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of District Nuh with immediate effect and will be in force with effect from February 26 to February 28, 2023.



The suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Sharing more details in this regard an official spokesperson said that in view of the potential cause for communal tension and disturbance of public peace, the temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as Whatsapp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS.

All telecom service providers of Haryana have been hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order and any person found guilty of the violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.

Nuh police also registered an FIR against 600 unidentified person for blocking highway in connection with the Friday protests.