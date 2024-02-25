Internet services restored in Haryana, partial barrier removal at Delhi borders

After nearly two weeks of suspension, mobile internet services were reinstated in seven Haryana districts on Sunday, bringing relief to residents amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The suspension, imposed in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa on February 11, faced multiple extensions until February 24. However, officials have now confirmed that no fresh orders to prolong the suspension in these districts were received.

The decision to restore internet services follows the farmers’ decision to halt the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aiming to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ease commuter woes, the Delhi Police took measures at the Singhu and Tikri borders on Sunday, creating pathways by removing portions of barriers. Senior police officials ensured strict vigilance with continued deployment of forces. At both borders, two massive cement barriers were removed to facilitate smoother movement for pedestrians.

Expressing relief, commuters welcomed the initiative, highlighting the challenges faced during their daily journeys due to the barriers. With these obstructions removed, individuals like Suresh and Manoj Kumar, who travel considerable distances for work, anticipate improved access and timely arrivals at their workplaces.

The Delhi Police has directed the security personnel deployed at the city’s Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert. They also conducted mock drills.

While the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march remains paused, farmer leaders have indicated a continued presence at the border points until February 29, awaiting decisions on their next course of action. The security arrangements at these points continue to be stringent, with the Tikri and Singhu borders sealed with heavy deployments and multi-layered barricades.