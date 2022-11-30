Internationalisation of higher education

new delhi: The 5th Globalised Education Forum organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce was held in Delhi on Wednesday with Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Education and External Affairs as the Chief Guest and eminent academicians across the country who shared their views on the the impact of internationalisation of Indian higher education.



The minister in his speech said that internationalization of higher education is a process of integrating an international, intercultural, or global dimension into the purpose, functions or delivery of higher education while commercializing research and postsecondary education and international competition for the benefit of foreign students building an impactful international reputation. The gap between Traditional education and modern education is creating a contrast of opinions. On one hand, students and parents are looking at education as an investment and something that will give them a decent return on their investment. On the other hand, the job market requires products, i.e. the students, to be "industry ready". In addition to the traditional institutes of Nalanda and Takshila, universities in India today attract more than 40000 international students from 164 different countries. In order to ensure sustainable growth National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been taken into action to help India continue its role as a Viswa Guru.

Satyam Roychowdhury, Chairman of National Expert Committee on Higher education and training of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, in his inaugural speech said that an impact of globalization on education is the urgency to develop a skilled work force at all levels to meet the demands of increasing business environment. Instead of its traditional role of providing education as a welfare measure, it is required to facilitate privatization and deregulation in education in order to enhance the quality of education and betterment of students. This is the main crux of NEP 2020.