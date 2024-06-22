International Yoga Day 2024 celebrated with zeal across India

NEW DELHI: The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated fervently and enthusiastically across India, with key events led by prominent leaders and security forces. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, practised yoga in Ahmedabad and extended greetings to yoga enthusiasts worldwide.



In his address, Shah highlighted the day’s significance, marking a decade since the inception of International Yoga Day.

He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the observance of Yoga Day at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, a move that garnered support from over 170 countries.

Shah emphasised that yoga is India’s greatest gift to the world, offering a science that harmonises the mind, body, and soul, and serves as a remedy for numerous modern ailments.

Amit Shah praised the widespread adoption of yoga, noting that around 1.25 crore people practised yoga in Gujarat alone, thanks to the state government’s promotion of yoga as a sport. He reiterated that yoga embodies the Vedic mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), and its practice worldwide reflects the ethos of selfless action.

ITBP Himveers’ Exemplary Participation



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, known as Himveers, took part in yoga sessions at various locations, including border outposts along the India-China border in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, joined Himveers for a yoga session at the forward post of the 7th battalion at Adikailash, situated at 14,500 feet.

ITBP Chief Rahul Rasgotra led a yoga session at the Sector Headquarters in Shimla, encouraging locals, especially children and senior citizens, to incorporate yoga into their daily lives for better health.

In alignment with the Ministry of AYUSH’s theme for the year, ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ approximately 65,000 ITBP personnel participated in morning yoga sessions.

Notably, Himveers practised yoga at altitudes as high as 18,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh and Sikkim, demonstrating the resilience and dedication of the force.

These sessions also saw active participation from the families of jawans, local citizens, school children, and women, underscoring the communal spirit of the event.

BSF and CRPF’s Vibrant Celebrations

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura celebrated the day with activities across the state, including at remote border outposts.

Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, Inspector General (IG) of the Tripura Frontier, led the celebrations at Maitree Bridge in Sabroom.

He emphasised yoga’s importance in maintaining physical and mental well-being and reducing stress.

The BSF Wives Welfare Association also organised yoga events for families and children within BSF campuses.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marked the day with zeal, focusing on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” Director General Anish Dayal Singh led a yoga session with around 600 CoBRA commandos of the 206 CoBRA Battalion in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, a region known for Naxal activities.

The CRPF organised grand sessions at various locations, including the SDG Camp at Old JNU Campus in Delhi, to emphasise yoga’s role in achieving harmony and balance.

DG Singh highlighted yoga’s benefits in reducing stress for personnel performing challenging duties and encouraged integrating yoga into daily routines for overall health improvement.

Delhi Police’s Dedicated Observance

Continuing the tradition, the Welfare Unit of Delhi Police, under the overall supervision of Sanjay Kumar, Spl. CP Welfare observed International Yoga Day 2024 on the lawns of Delhi Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi.

Early in the morning, officers and personnel of Delhi Police, led by Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police Delhi, participated in a yoga session.

The instructors showed various yoga movements to the participants according to the Yoga protocols.

Approximately 345 participants, including officers of the rank of Spl. CP, Jt. CP, Addl. CP, DCP, and other police personnel of various ranks took part in the event.

Additionally, all districts and units of Delhi Police organised separate yoga sessions.