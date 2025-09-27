International Trade Show raises global awareness about water conservation

Greater Noida: The International Trade Show not only showcases trade opportunities and highlights Uttar Pradesh’s rich culture but also raises global awareness about water conservation. At Hall No. 7, the Jal Jeevan Mission’s Swachh Sujal Village exhibition is drawing visitors and business leaders alike, telling the story of Bundelkhand’s transformation from its past challenges to its current progress, while imparting vital lessons on conserving water.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, visitors are being informed about the importance of every drop of water and simple measures that can make a difference. Schoolchildren attending the exhibition are also taking a water conservation pledge.

Spread over approximately 496 square meters, the exhibition combines depictions of old and new Bundelkhand to showcase the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission.