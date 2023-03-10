International Rajasthani Conclave to be organised in Jaipur in Sept

Jaipur: A two-day International Rajasthani Conclave (IRC) will be organised in Jaipur in September this year. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the 2023-24 Budget announced to organise IRC.



The Industries Department and Rajasthan Foundation will organise this conclave, which is scheduled on September.

The Chief Minister has approved an additional Budget provision of Rs 5 crore for organising IRC. Interesting sessions will be organised in this two-day event including Rajasthani glory, literature, trade, tradition, art, culture, social welfare, enterprise, cuisine and entertainment etc. A special session will be there on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities. Non-Resident Rajasthanis across the world will take part in IRC and Pravasi Samman Puraskar announced in the NRR Policy will be given in this conclave.

It is to be mentioned that understanding the importance of Rajasthani Diaspora, Gehlot for the first time organised IRC in the year 2000. It was a unique initiative even for the Central Government or any State Government to organise an international meeting only for its diaspora. On this line, the Government of India in 2003 organised Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and later other states too adopted this model.

The role of the Rajasthan Foundation has been very important in strengthening relations with Non-Resident Rajasthanis. The Foundation keeps organising various programmes to keep NRRs connected with their homeland.

The purpose of the NRR Policy was to establish a framework for the coordinated engagement of the Rajasthani Diaspora in keeping with the Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment and platform for effective participation of NRRs in the socio-economic development of Rajasthan; cater to the needs of NRRs for their welfare, growth and empowerment; foster a feeling of belonging to our roots, culture and heritage, and promote a sense of seamlessness in the relationship with the state and strengthen links of NRRs to the homeland and sustain the expression of Rajasthani identity through generations.