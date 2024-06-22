International Day of Yoga celebrated all over N.F Railway

Maligaon: International Day of Yoga was celebrated on Friday throughout N.F Railway as a global celebration of well-being. Yoga practice sessions were organised at headquarters, all divisions, and workshops to spread awareness among the masses about the



importance of Yoga and its effects on human health.

The International Yoga Day 2024 theme was “Yoga for Self and Society.” This subject emphasises the double benefits of yoga practice:

enhancing personal well-being and improving society at large. The theme recognises that inner serenity and self-care are the cornerstones of a happy and healthy existence. Notably, the 2024 International Yoga Day was the 10th anniversary of the event. In NFR Headquarters, the International Day of Yoga programme was held at the Railway Indoor Stadium, Maligaon. Chetan Kumar

Shrivastava, General Manager, N.F. Railway along with other senior officials was present on the occasion where railway officers and staff participated wholeheartedly to perform “Asanas” with their families.