Internal rift in Bengal BJP: Kumargram MLA Manoj Oraon resigns from party posts

Alipurduar: Internal conflicts within the state BJP have once again come to the fore. Kumargram MLA and BJP Alipurduar district secretary Manoj Kumar Oraon has publicly expressed his discontent, triggering political speculations.

On Tuesday, Oraon posted on social media, directly blaming certain leaders within the Alipurduar district BJP for prioritizing personal interests over party welfare. In his post, he announced his resignation from all political and organizational posts, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning.

“Shubhendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh are risking their lives to bring about change in Bengal. However, some leaders are serving their personal interests, disregarding the sentiments of grassroots workers, and prioritizing sycophancy. If the party performs poorly in the Alipurduar district during elections, they must take responsibility. Under such circumstances, I cannot continue holding any party responsibilities. I have resigned from all posts but will remain in the BJP as a common worker,” he stated. Efforts to contact Oraon for further comments were unsuccessful, as he remained unavailable due to his wife’s hospitalization at a private nursing home in Siliguri. When reached for a response, Alipurduar district BJP president Manoj Tigga did not respond to calls.

A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that Oraon had been a strong contender for the organizational district president’s post after MP Manoj Tigga. However, the party decided that neither MLAs nor MPs would be appointed to the position. Subsequently, the party favoured Mithu Das, the current district general secretary, as the next district president, a decision that reportedly did not sit well with Oraon. His social media post has sparked widespread political discussions, with many questioning whether he will follow the path of leaders like Suman Kanjilal and John Barla, who previously left the BJP.