Internal feud hits Haryana Congress

Chandigarh: The Congress’ brief celebrations over the victory of its Rajya Sabha candidate Karamveer Baudh were overshadowed by an internal turmoil, as senior leader Ram Kishan Gujjar resigned from the post of Working President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee as well as from the party’s primary membership.



The development came amid allegations of cross-voting during the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls. In a swift damage-control move, the party issued show-cause notices to five MLAs—Shaili Chaudhary, Pradeep Chaudhary, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Mewa Singh and Renu Bala—who were named in a “traitor list” and are believed to be loyalists of Kumari Selja.

In his resignation letter, Gujjar alleged a “deep conspiracy” to malign the image of his wife, MLA Shaili Chaudhary, over the cross-voting charges. He claimed she was being made a “scapegoat” in a larger internal power struggle within the state unit.

Despite the party securing a win, the cross-voting controversy has intensified factional tensions between camps led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leader Kumari Selja.

Political observers view Gujjar’s resignation as a strong protest against the disciplinary action taken by the party leadership. A prominent leader from Naraingarh and a close aide of Selja, Gujjar’s exit highlights the deepening cracks within the Haryana Congress at a time when unity remains crucial.