Interim Budget charts pathway for fully developed, economically robust India, say Union Ministers

New Delhi: Union ministers hailed the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asserting that it charts a definitive pathway for a fully developed and economically robust India by 2047.

Reacting to the interim Budget, which was presented in Parliament on Thursday, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal commended the Budget's alignment with promises made a decade ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'The guarantee that Modi ji gave to the people 10 years ago, he has fulfilled today. Because of this, the country has awakened, and development is visible in every aspect of the country,' said Sonowal.

He emphasised the Budget's role in providing social security to every citizen and presenting a golden opportunity to strengthen the economy.

'Through this Budget, it is clear that India will undoubtedly become the strongest and most developed country by 2047,' he said.

Minister of state for Health S P Singh Baghel highlighted the inclusive nature of the Budget, addressing the needs of every section of society.

'This Budget takes into account the needs of every section of society. It lays the foundation for the development of India by focusing on the marginalised,' he said.

He pointed out the allocation for the construction of three crore new houses in new settlements, illustrating the government's commitment to uplift the marginalised.

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju stressed on the role of the interim Budget in propelling India into a 5 trillion-dollar economy and a fully developed nation by 2047.

'Although it is interim, the attention to every sector, including infrastructure, social sector, agriculture and the blue ocean economy, is evident,' said Rijiju.

He credited the prudent fiscal management and economic policies led by PM Narendra Modi for making India the most confident economic power globally.