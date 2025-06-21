Interfaith love: ‘Anti-crime’ group calls for rally in Paonta Sahib

Nahan (HP): An “anti-crime” collective here on Friday called for a rally against the administration in connection with the elopement of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man, and the role of police in dealing with a protest over it.

The ‘Beti Bachao Nyay Yatra’ will be taken out on June 24 from Paonta Sahib to Nahan.Nathuram Chauhan, a member of the Anti-Corruption and Crime Control Force, and who called for the rally, demanded a probe by a special investigation team under the oversight of a retired judge. Chauhan, who spoke to reporters in Paonta Sahib town, raised questions about the police’s role since the disappearance of the couple and in the violence, stone pelting, etc, during a protest march on June 13 in the city’s Majra area.