Inter-village connectivity mainstay of development: Haryana Dy CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that robust “inter-village connectivity” is the mainstay of development. It is the endeavour of the state government to improve this connectivity further so that smooth transport facility is ensured for the common people in the rural areas, he added. The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting organised at Budauli village in Rewari district on Monday. He said that the state has taken forward the process of construction of basic infrastructures in the state. To bring positive changes in the lives of the people of the state and to increase their income, it is necessary to improve the basic infrastructure.