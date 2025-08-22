Inter-state mule account racket involved in cybercrime busted: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s State Cyber Crime Wing has busted an inter-state mule account racket involved in duping thousands of victims of crores of rupees across the country with the arrest of four persons, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

A mule account is a bank account used by criminals to receive, transfer, or launder illicit funds without the knowledge or sometimes with the complicity of the account holder.

Those arrested have been identified as Gautam (23), Ehsas (24), and Akash (20), trio residents of Amritsar, and Anmol (21) from Fazilka. Anmol is full time into operating mule accounts, Gautam is unemployed and Ehsas has taken a hotel on contract at Amritsar and runs it, while, Akash was working for a short time in a company and presently involved in mule accounts cyber fraud racket.