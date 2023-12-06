Intensify action against drug menace: Punjab CM Mann to CPs, SSPs

CHANDIGARH: Reiterating the commitment to make Punjab a completely drug free state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday asked the Police officers to intensify crusade against the drug menace.



Chairing a meeting of the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister asked the officers to adopt a zero tolerance policy against drugs. He said that the Punjab Police has already snapped the supply line of drugs and big drug peddlers have been put behind the bars.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this drive should be further continued and action against the drugs must be taken from grass root level.

The chief minister said that the Police should expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers acquired through drug money. He said that the Police officers must work without any sort of pressure and discharge their duty with honesty and dedication.