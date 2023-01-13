Integrated signal & telecom control installed at Rangiya: NFR

Maligaon: Signal and Telecommunication Department is responsible for installation and maintenance of signalling system essential for the safe and speedy movement of trains and telecommunication systems required for the effective utilisation of the large fleet of locomotives and other rolling stock and track as well as for the administration of the vast railway communication network. Indian Railway has an in-house railway telecommunication network for managing train operations and staff management and to offer passenger amenities.

Due to continual advancement in communication technology, better cohesion between signal and telecom teams is the need of the day. In future, monitoring of signal gears will be done remotely. Integration of Signal and Telecom control will provide better utilization of man power during shortage of control staff. In consonance with the policy of centralized monitoring of field gears and its failures, integration of signal and telecom control will ease monitoring of gear health & monitoring of failure resulting in better co-ordination with field staff during any joint work or any failure.