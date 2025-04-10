‘Integrated command centres to be established in smart cities’

Chandigarh: Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs), equipped with hi-tech facilities, will be established in 100 ‘Smart Cities’ for traffic management, public safety and rendering civil services under the Centre’s Smart City Mission.

This was revealed during a review meeting of the Smart City Mission, chaired by Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

While reviewing state-wise Smart City projects, Khattar directed officials to simplify civil services in cities and strengthen the structure of public facilities. The Union minister clarified that along with the maintenance of public properties in cities, command control centres should be set up for disaster control and traffic management so that the citizens living in urban areas do not have to face any inconvenience.

He gave clear instructions to the officials that to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the projects under the Smart City Mission should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Under the mission, more than 83,000 CCTV cameras have been installed while improving surveillance and security in these cities. More than 1,300 public space projects have been developed, including 318 km of coastal areas.

Prime Minister Modi has set a target to develop urban areas as smart cities under the developed India 2047 mission. Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Khattar is playing an important role in achieving this goal.