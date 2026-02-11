‘Integral Humanism’: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s enduring roadmap for India

On the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, I offer my heartfelt tribute to a visionary who showed India the path from the individual to society, and from society to nation-building. A thinker of rare depth, he was the proponent of Ekatma Manav Darshan and the guiding spirit behind the philosophy of Antyodaya—the upliftment of the last person standing in the last row.

Panditji’s life remains a lighthouse for the Indian nation. He was a true rishi-statesman—a sage in thought and a leader in action—who devoted himself to the holistic rise of society, culture and the nation. For him, politics was not merely a contest for power; it was a sacred instrument of national duty. His belief was clear: the journey of independent

India must be rooted in Indian philosophy, culture and tradition, and not borrowed blindly from alien models.

By linking political thought with India’s civilisational ethos, he gave the nation the framework of Integral Humanism. It calls for harmony between the individual, society, nation and the universe, blending the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam with the needs of the modern world.

Upadhyaya ji envisioned India’s future through the balance of the four Purusharthas—Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. He believed politics must build a strong, harmonious and self-respecting nation, where development goes beyond economics to include cultural awareness, social unity and spiritual balance. True progress, he stressed, is achieved only when it reaches the last person—the core of Antyodaya.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s development journey reflects Panditji’s philosophy through initiatives like Virasat se Vikas, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and Sabka Saath–Sabka Vikas. The goal of making India a leading global power by 2047 is a modern realisation of his vision.

In Madhya Pradesh, we are translating this vision into action by connecting every region to the development mainstream. Regional Industry Conclaves and the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal are helping local industries

scale globally. We also reached out to investors through visits to the UK, Germany, Japan

and Davos, along with roadshows in Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Mumbai.

Pandit Upadhyaya laid out a practical development order—agriculture first, followed by industry, transport, trade, social security and service. He believed strong agriculture raises farmers’ incomes, stabilises rural life, and supports industry, ensuring balance between the farmer, consumer and society.

In this spirit, Madhya Pradesh is observing 2026 as “Krishak Kalyan Varsh” under PM Modi’s guidance, placing farmers’ dignity and self-reliance at the centre. We aim to make farming profitable through modern technology, better seeds, expanded irrigation, improved storage and stronger market access, as agriculture remains the backbone of the state’s economy.

Madhya Pradesh has dedicated 2025–26 to farmer welfare. Projects such as the Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal link, Ken–Betwa national project, and the Tapti groundwater recharge mega project will bring irrigation to over 16 lakh hectares across 25 districts.

We are setting up research centres for Shri Anna (millets), mustard and gram to boost productivity and nutrition security. Over the next three years, 30 lakh farmers will receive solar pumps, and irrigation coverage will be expanded from 65 lakh hectares to 1 crore hectares.

Upadhyaya Ji envisioned a self-respecting, self-reliant India committed to global welfare. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the nation is moving steadily in that direction, guided by his enduring philosophy of Rashtra Dharma.

On his death anniversary, I once again offer my deepest salutations to the immortal nation-builder, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

(The writer is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)