INSV Tarini with all-woman crew heads home after crossing Cape of Good Hope

New Delhi: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini carrying two women officers is heading home after successfully crossing the Cape of Good Hope braving persistent rain, high-velocity winds and large waves, officials said on Friday.

The vessel was on Tuesday ceremonially flagged off from Cape Town in South Africa for the final leg of her journey back

to Goa.

As part of the ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the vessel, crewed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, made a scheduled stopover at Cape Town recently.

During her port call at Cape Town, the vessel served as a hub for numerous outreach and diplomatic engagements, an

Indian Navy spokesman said.

INSV Tarini, crewed by two women officers, crossed the Cape of Good Hope on April 17 amid rough weather, marking a key milestone in their circumnavigation.

The vessel is now heading home.