INSV Tarini with all-woman crew heads home after crossing Cape of Good Hope

NEW DELHI: INSV Tarini, crewed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, has successfully crossed the Cape of Good Hope in challenging conditions with 40-knot winds and five-metre waves. Part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the vessel is now sailing home to Goa after circumnavigating the globe via Cape Horn and Cape Leeuwin.

Their voyage highlights exceptional seamanship, showcasing India’s growing role in global maritime exploration.