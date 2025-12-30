INSV Kaundinya embarks on voyage to Oman

Porbandar: INSV Kaundinya, the Navy’s engineless vessel built using the ancient stitched-ship technique, embarked on her maiden overseas voyage from Gujarat’s Porbandar to Muscat on Monday to retrace old maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman.

This historic expedition marks a major milestone in India’s efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage, according to a defence release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya.

“Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman... My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India’s rich maritime traditions, Modi said.

“I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life,” the prime minister said.

He also shared some photos of the ship and an image of an old mural depicting an ancient ship.

The vessel was formally flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice -Admiral, Krishna Swaminathan, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani, in Porbandar.

Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise, the defence ministry said.

The 65-feet-long vessel has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries.

With 18 sailors onboard, the vessel will cover a distance of 1,400 km and reach the shore of Oman after 15 days at sea, according to the release.

The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean.

The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have long linked the two maritime nations, according to the release.