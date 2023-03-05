Institutes of India, Italy ink MoU for yoga alliance

New Delhi: As a part of the government initiatives to promote yoga, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), which works under the Ministry of Ayush and Sarva Yoga International (SYI), Lerici, Italy for establishing academic collaboration in the field of yoga.

As per the agreement paper, the aim of the MoU is to strengthen and develop cooperation between both the countries to study traditional systems of yoga and undertake academic activities. Besides broadening activities related to education, the objective of the MoU is to train and promote yoga through cooperation to achieve excellence in yoga supported with scientific advances, tools and techniques.

“Both institutes will collaborate on research, developing evidence-based guidelines for integrating yoga principles and practices with modern medicine,” it said, adding that both the countries have also

decided to conduct lectures, workshops, seminars and other activities on yoga at regular intervals. The MoU was signed by Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director MDNIY and Dr Antonietta Rozzi, president, Sarva Yoga International, Italy on March 1.