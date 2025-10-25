Institute of Future Skilling to empower 2k youth in AI and Digital Innovation

NEW DELHI: In a bid to advance inclusive digital empowerment, the Ladli Foundation, in collaboration with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Head of Juna Peeth has inaugurated the Institute of Future Skilling in Chhatarpur, here. The initiative aims to equip 2,000 underprivileged students—especially girls and members of the transgender community—with modern technological skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities.