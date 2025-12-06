‘Install rooftop solar panels on all govt buildings in Haryana’6

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed that all government buildings like schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, go-downs etc be equipped with rooftop solar systems to accelerate the state’s transition towards clean and green energy. The Chief Minister was chairing a high-level review meeting on the Budget announcements of the Power (Energy) sector at the Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the PM Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and instructed officials to expedite rooftop solar installations across households in the state.

He also examined the month-wise achievements under the scheme and emphasised strict monitoring and accountability. In addition, the CM directed the creation of solar parks across the State to harness Haryana’s renewable energy potential at scale. He also ordered the immediate removal of old and defunct electricity poles from major State roads and highways to enhance public safety and improve road aesthetics. The CM also orders time-bound completion of public health engineering projects. He said the govt’s priority is to ensure that citizens receive basic amenities promptly and effectively; therefore, every officer must work with responsibility and urgency. The Chief Minister was also apprised that under the budget announcement to lay 150 km of new sewer lines in various cities, 23 cities have been identified. Of these, 100 km of sewer lines have already been laid, and the remaining work will be fully completed within the next three months.