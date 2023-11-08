INS Sumedha made 3-day port call to Angola

In a significant move to bolster maritime partnership and cooperation, INS Sumedha, an Indian Navy patrol vessel, made a three-day port call in Luanda, Angola, from November 3. Following the port call, a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) was held with the Angolan Navy on November 7.

During the visit, the crew of INS Sumedha engaged in professional interactions with their counterparts in the Angolan Navy, fostering mutual understanding and enhancing interoperability between the two naval forces. The Commanding Officer of INS Sumedha, along with the ship’s crew, met with Vice Admiral Joa’o Pedro Adao Cambole, Commander of Luanda Naval Base, and Me Leidy Cussomba, Vice Director of the National Directorate for National Defence Policy.

Additionally, INS Sumedha opened its doors to visitors, allowing members of the Indian Diaspora and locals to tour the ship.