INS meets I&B minister, presses for policy changes

New Delhi: A delegation led by the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), Rakesh Sharma, met with the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on August 21, 2024.

The key issues discussed included the recommendations of the 9th Rate Structure Committee, withdrawal of the five per cent customs duty on newsprint, and GST on digital news subscriptions. Also addressed were the discrimination against English newspapers in empanelment with the CBC, translation of Indian newspapers into UN languages, separate rates for e-papers, extension of time to submit audited circulation certificates, CBC budget revision for print media, and outstanding CBC dues.

The minister assured the delegation that these matters would be addressed in due course. A detailed representation was also submitted by the INS delegation.