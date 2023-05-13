INS Hansa becomes first defence airfield with RNP approach

Panaji: Goa-based INS Hansa has become the first Joint-User International Aerodrome in the South-Asia Pacific region to be augmented with the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) approach, a senior Navy official said on Friday.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said that the RNP approach will reduce dependency for navigation on ground-based equipment such as Very-High Frequency Omni Directional Radio and Instrument Landing System. “This RNP approach will provide near Category-I ILS accuracies, thereby aiding unhindered flying operations even when the aforementioned equipment are unserviceable/ under maintenance,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that this capability was achieved through dedicated and concerted efforts of the Indian Navy and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“A team of AAI officials visited the Air Station between April 7-8, 2022, towards formulation of Letters of Agreement (LOA) between INS Hansa and Manohar International Airport,” he said.