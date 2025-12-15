Inquiry ordered into bribe charge against three Rajasthan MLAs

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations against three legislators of seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds, while the BJP and Congress issued notices seeking an explanation from the accused leaders.

As part of the action, the MLA-Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) accounts of the accused leaders have been frozen pending the outcome of the inquiry. The action followed a sting operation by a newspaper accusing BJP MLA from Khinvsar Revantram Danga, Congress MLA from Hindaun Anita Jatav, and Independent MLA from Bayana Ritu Banawat of taking commissions in exchange for sanctioning amounts from the MLA-LAD funds.

“Our govt follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption by any public servant. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared,” Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X.

“Instructions have been issued to the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct an inquiry through a high-level committee headed by the chief vigilance commissioner (additional chief secretary, home),” Sharma said. Accordingly, a four-member committee headed by ACS Bhaskar A Sawant has been constituted, which will submit its report within 15 days.

The committee includes Jogaram, Secretary, Panchayati Raj department, and Finance Secretary Rajan Vishal as members, and Special Secretary (Home) Manish Goyal as the member secretary.