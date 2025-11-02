Inox Solar inks pact with LONGi to supply 5 GW of solar modules

New Delhi: Inox Clean Energy on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Inox Solar has signed an initial agreement with LONGi (HK) Trading to supply up to 5 GW of solar modules over the next three years for the Indian market. Inox Solar Ltd has signed an MoU with LONGi (HK) Trading. “Aligning with a global leader like LONGi allows us to accelerate our journey toward manufacturing excellence. This partnership will help ensure that the Indian market continues to have access to advanced and competitive solar technologies,” Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO Renewables, INOXGFL Group said. As part of the partnership, Inox Solar will work closely with LONGi to align with globally benchmarked manufacturing and quality standards.

The collaboration is expected to help reduce the time lag in adopting new solar innovations in India, supporting the broader goal of enhancing the technological capabilities of domestic manufacturers. “LONGi is dedicated to working with multiple partners across India to drive clean energy adoption. Through knowledge sharing and technical cooperation, we aim to support the growth of high-quality solar manufacturing in the region, in line with India’s renewable energy goals,” Frank Zhao, President of LONGi APAC, said.

Inox Solar has already commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW. The facility is set to scale up further to 3 GW of module manufacturing capacity as part of its second-phase expansion in the next few weeks. The MoU between the two firms is worth Rs 7000 crore to supply 5GW of solar modules over next three years according to sources. Inox Solar is also establishing an integrated 5 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha.