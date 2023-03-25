INLD’s ‘Parivartan Padyatra’ enters 1 month

Rewari: INLD’s Parivartan Padyatra enters one month under the leadership of its Chief General Secretary Abhay Singh Chautala.

This yatra reached Balawas Jat village of district Rewari, where women felicitated Abhay Singh Chautala by singing auspicious songs, while men also cheered with enthusiasm. Expressing gratitude for this welcome, Abhay Singh Chautala said that today there is great enthusiasm in every program of INLD due to the support of the villagers.

Exposing the government, he said that according to the CMIE report released in February this year, Haryana is at the first place in the entire state with an unemployment rate of 29.4 per cent.

Chautala said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting statistics on unemployment in the Assembly, had said that 11 lakh youths are unemployed in the state. Meanwhile, in response to a question asked by a Member of Parliament, a reply is received in the Lok Sabha that there are more than 13 lakh unemployed in Haryana.

The figures of the central government and the BJP government on unemployment figures do not match.