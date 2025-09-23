INLD functioning as BJP’s proxy: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that paddy, millet, and cotton have begun arriving in mandis, but in the absence of government procurement, farmers are being compelled to sell their produce at distress prices, including paddy at Rs 300–400 below MSP, millet at nearly Rs 600 less, and cotton at around Rs 2,000 less.

He said that after facing the devastation of floods, farmers are now being forced to endure yet another blow at the hands of the government.

Speaking to media persons in Rohtak, Hooda responded to a question on the INLD, stating that every party in a democracy has the freedom to conduct politics and organise programmes. However, parties usually try to present their achievements before the public through such events.

He said the BJP and the INLD stand out as parties with no record of achievements to showcase.

The INLD, he alleged, is functioning as a proxy for the BJP, since the BJP never contests the Congress directly but instead relies on allies like the INLD and the JJP to split anti-BJP votes and mislead the public by manipulating sentiments.

Hooda said the BJP and the INLD lack any accomplishments to present and asked whether they would explain to the people the conditions of Haryana under their rule. He questioned what the situation of farmers was during that time and reminded that during the INLD regime, farmers were fired upon.