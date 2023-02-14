Info on ‘Children Rescued by RPF’ available on Indian Railways official website

Maligaon: Indian Railways has undertaken an initiative to ensure care and protection of the children rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the railway premises. A link has been provided in the Indian Railways website (https://indianrailways.gov.in) regarding availability of information on ‘Children Rescued by RPF’. The link disseminates information about the rescued children who have gone missing, or separated from family members in various reasons.

The link also allows users to provide information about the missing children, check the status of missing complaint and register online for child care institutions. Users and family members of the missing children can access the data available in the portal to locate the missing and rescued children.

The field units of the RPF will upload the details of children rescued in ‘Track Child Portal – 3.0’ which is available in the website. It is a noble endeavour of RPF with respect to child welfare by identifying missing children and rescuing them to reunite with their family members.

Apart from ensuring protection of property and passengers, the RPF works round the clock to prevent human trafficking in railway premises. During the period from April, 2022 to January, 2023, 728 minors and 45 women were rescued by RPF from railway premises over NF Railway.