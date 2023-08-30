Inflation increased 4 times, unemployment 3 times & crime 2 times in BJP govt rule: Hooda

Former Chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said debt in the state has increased 5 times, inflation 4 times, unemployment 3 times and crime has increased 2 times in the 9 years of BJP tenure in Haryana, compared to the Congress tenure.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Wednesday after the end of the assembly session, Hooda said the government was running away from its responsibilities throughout the session.

He said the government deliberately kept the session short to escape answering difficult questions.

“Before the assembly session, employees demanded OPS, ASHA workers increased honorarium, farmer unions demanded compensation, temporary employees demanded employment security. Sarpanches, panchayat members, Zila Parishad members, contract teachers association, temporary employees, outsourced part 2 workers, traders, sportspersons, and representatives of Dalits and backward classes had submitted memorandums regarding their demands.

Congress MLAs had moved proposals for discussions and asked questions in the Assembly to discuss all their issues. But the government refused to answer.

The government had deliberately kept the duration of the assembly session short to evade accountability,” Hooda said. Hooda commented on the figures given by the government in the Parliament and the state assembly regarding unemployment.

He said the Central government had admitted in the Parliament that unemployment has increased 3 times after the formation of the BJP government in Haryana.

“Now Haryana’s BJP-JJP government in the Assembly also had to admit that the unemployment rate in the state has reached 8.8%.

The unemployment rate, which was 2.9% during the Congress government in 2013-14, has reached around 9.0% today. The unemployment rate at the national level is 4.1%. This means unemployment in Haryana is more than double the national average,” Hooda said.