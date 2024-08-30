Infiltration bids foiled along LoC in J&K, three terrorists killed

Srinagar: Security forces have foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three terrorists, officials said on Thursday.



“One terrorist has been confirmed eliminated (in Tangdhar operation). Two terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in general area Machhal, Kupwara, along with the recovery of two AK rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other war-like stores,” Srinagar based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.

The army said searches were in progress at both locations.

Police officials said the two operations were launched on August 28 based on specific inputs by Kupwara Police a day earlier. They said police had been maintaining close vigil and developing on ground human intelligence regarding infiltration attempts from the LoC at Kupwara.

“In keeping with intelligence inputs, two specific inputs were developed on Tuesday about simultaneous infiltration attempts from Karnah Sector and Kumkadi in Machil Sector. Inputs were shared with concerned army units and joint ambushes of JKP and Army were deployed,” the officials said.

While at Kumkadi, suspicious movement was detected around 7:30 pm on Wednesday shortly after which firing commenced. The exchange of firing lasted till Thursday morning.

In a similar operation, suspicious movement was detected in Karnah Sector around 9 pm on Wednesday, prompting a challenge by security forces which led to exchange of firing through the night.

“Upon search conducted in the morning at both locations - two bodies were sighted at Kumkadi while one body was sighted at Karnah,” the officials said.

This was the sixth operation based on inputs developed by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara district this year which has resulted in killing of 10 terrorists, all foreigners.