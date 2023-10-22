MillenniumPost
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Uri sector

BY Team MP22 Oct 2023 5:58 PM GMT

SRINAGAR: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by killing two militants, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies and J-K Police of likely infiltration in the Uri sector by heavily armed terrorists from across the LoC, troops were put on a high alert, and the counter-infiltration grid was strengthened, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson.

Taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC, he said.

At around 3 pm on Saturday, the group was intercepted by alert troops resulting in a heavy exchange of fire.

Intense firefight continued till last light resulting in the elimination of two terrorists, he added. The area was kept under surveillance throughout the night.

