Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara, one terrorist killed

SRINAGAR: The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing one terrorist, police said.



According to a police spokesperson, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Dakhen-Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara based on information about possible infiltration attempts.

The police spokesperson said that from the incriminating materials recovered from the site of the encounter, it is believed that the killed terrorist was a Pakistani national.

The arms and ammunition seized include an AK rifle, an AK magazine, 15 AK rounds, five 9mm pistols, one 15mm pistol, eight pistol magazines and 32 bullets of 9mm pistol.