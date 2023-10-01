Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, 2 militants killed: Police

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.



The infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.

“Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far,” Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

The operation is still underway, the police said.

To date, authorities have retrieved two AK rifles, along with four AK magazines, 90 rounds of ammunition, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch, and a sum of Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency from the location of the encounter.