Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO report

New Delhi: An estimated one in six people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization published on Tuesday.



The global health body noted that around 17.5 per cent of the adult population experience infertility, showing the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

The new estimates show limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions. The rates are comparable for high, middle and low-income countries, indicating that this is a major health challenge globally. Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 per cent in high-income countries and 16.5 per cent in low- and middle-income countries. WHO said. “The report reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at WHO. “The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it,” Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. It can cause significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being.

Despite the magnitude of the issue, solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility — including assisted reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) — remain underfunded and inaccessible to many due to high costs, social stigma and limited availability, WHO said.

“Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected,” said Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.

“Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result,” Allotey said.